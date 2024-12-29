Conservative women and their role in reclaiming Canada

In January 2022, when medical tyranny had become the “new normal” even in so-called free nations like Canada, the world took notice of a massive Freedom Convoy of truckers and supporters trekking across the Great White North to engage in a peaceful, honking protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

At the heart of this historic demonstration against vaccine mandates and other coercive COVID-19 policies was a small yet courageous Métis grandmother named Tamara Lich.

As a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy, Lich’s peaceful, soft but strong demeanor brought an element of grace to the movement that inspired hope and solidarity worldwide.

Even today, Lich serves as a symbol of resilience and freedom, despite the Trudeau government’s heavy-handed response—which involved invoking the Emergencies Act against the demonstrators to trample out their protest and civil rights.

Lich’s story, which continues as we await the outcome of the criminal mischief trial she faced for her role in the convoy, exemplifies the vital role conservative women can play in reclaiming Canada’s true, north, strong, and free roots.

In today’s report, to end 2024 on a hopeful note, Rebel News’ Editor-in-Chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, joins me for a candid discussion about the biggest challenges facing conservative women in Canada today and actionable steps we can take to overcome them in the new year to help reclaim the true north strong and free.

PETITION: Protect Female Spaces 11,366 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas. Please sign here to demand our politicians listen up and take action.

