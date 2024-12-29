Conservative women and their role in reclaiming Canada
Rebel News reporters Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey wrap up the year by discussing the biggest challenges facing Conservative women today and how these challenges can be overcome in 2025 to create a better Canada.
In January 2022, when medical tyranny had become the “new normal” even in so-called free nations like Canada, the world took notice of a massive Freedom Convoy of truckers and supporters trekking across the Great White North to engage in a peaceful, honking protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
At the heart of this historic demonstration against vaccine mandates and other coercive COVID-19 policies was a small yet courageous Métis grandmother named Tamara Lich.
As a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy, Lich’s peaceful, soft but strong demeanor brought an element of grace to the movement that inspired hope and solidarity worldwide.
Even today, Lich serves as a symbol of resilience and freedom, despite the Trudeau government’s heavy-handed response—which involved invoking the Emergencies Act against the demonstrators to trample out their protest and civil rights.
Lich’s story, which continues as we await the outcome of the criminal mischief trial she faced for her role in the convoy, exemplifies the vital role conservative women can play in reclaiming Canada’s true, north, strong, and free roots.
In today’s report, to end 2024 on a hopeful note, Rebel News’ Editor-in-Chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, joins me for a candid discussion about the biggest challenges facing conservative women in Canada today and actionable steps we can take to overcome them in the new year to help reclaim the true north strong and free.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.