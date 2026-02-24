Conservatives launching motion to end 'deluxe' benefits for 'fake' refugees

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announcing that his party is introducing a motion to deport non-citizens convicted of crimes and remove supplementary benefits for fraudulent asylum seekers.

The Conservative motion — to be tabled later today — seeks to restrict health benefits like dental care and vision care under the Interim Federal Health Program for foreign nationals who have had their asylum claims rejected. Fraudulent asylum claimants are currently able to access these benefits under the Liberal government.

"You can't get health care and Liberals force you to pay higher taxes to fund deluxe, supplementary healthcare benefits for asylum claimants who've been rejected, who are non-Canadians, non-permanent residents, and have never paid taxes in this country," said Poilievre.

BREAKING: Conservatives will introduce a motion tomorrow to cut back deluxe benefits for fake refugees and deport non-citizens and foreign nationals who do crime.



Time to take care of our health care, our taxpayers, our safety, and our country: https://t.co/l9HFfGqXhs pic.twitter.com/Jp2Nfjqo99 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 23, 2026

The motion calls for a review of the Interim Federal Health Program to identify savings for taxpayers, as costs have more than quadrupled from $211 million in 2020 to $896 million in 2024-25, with projections reaching $1.5 billion annually by 2028-29 according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

It would limit coverage for asylum seekers appealing rejected claims to emergency and life-saving care only, while requiring an annual report to Parliament on program spending, including supplementary benefits. The proposal also urges immediate deportation of foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes in Canada to prioritize public safety and resources for Canadian citizens.