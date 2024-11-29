Conservatives leverage Jagmeet Singh's words in latest non-confidence motion against Liberals

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is set to introduce another non-confidence motion in the House of Commons, this time utilizing NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s own words against the Trudeau government.

Poilievre’s move marks the fourth “Common Sense Conservative Motion” in as many months and offers Singh the opportunity to either stand by his past criticisms of the Liberals or continue propping up the failing coalition.

Earlier today, Poilievre took to social media, aligning himself with Singh’s past statements, writing, “I agree with Jagmeet Singh that the Trudeau government is ‘greedy’ and ‘anti-worker.’” He then issued a challenge: “Will Jagmeet vote YES or NO on his own words?”

I agree with Jagmeet Singh that the Trudeau government is “greedy” and “anti-worker."



Now, Jagmeet Singh will have a chance to vote for a non-confidence motion made up entirely of his own words.



Will Jagmeet vote YES or NO on his own words? pic.twitter.com/BRl3S7ZcHl — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 29, 2024

The motion, which draws directly from Singh’s previous remarks, will highlight his criticism of the Liberals, calling them “too weak, too selfish, and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people.” It concludes with the declaration that the House agrees with Singh’s sentiment and has lost confidence in Prime Minister Trudeau and his government.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has once again betrayed Canadians who are desperate for new leadership at the federal level.



REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/8fKVjVdV98 pic.twitter.com/IgyihZdRK9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 29, 2024

This latest non-confidence vote comes after the third attempt failed with a vote of 151-176 earlier this week. By strategically using Singh’s own rhetoric, Poilievre has put the NDP leader in a tough position, forcing him to either uphold his words or continue enabling a government he’s long criticized.

This motion will test whether Singh is truly committed to his criticism of the Liberals or if his alliance with the minority government trumps his stated opposition.

Singh's handler told reporter Sarah Stock 'We don't talk to Rebel News' as the NDP leader refused to answer questions about the motivation behind his continued backing of the failing Liberal government.



FULL REPORT by @SarahCStock: https://t.co/Zs1Ewcxc3w pic.twitter.com/JpoU98IoT2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 1, 2024