Conservatives, Liberals weigh in on joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Many in North America awoke Saturday morning to news of a joint operation launched by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous other high-ranking regime officials in the opening salvo of what appears to be at least a month-long operation, according to statements from President Donald Trump.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anada were among the officials who weighed in on the strike, with Rebel Roundup host Sheila Gunn Reid comparing the differing tone in messaging between the Conservatives and Liberals.

Sheila praised Poilievre for offering a more direct criticism of the Iranian regime, which he labelled the “principal source of terror in the Middle East and around the world.”

The Conservative leader also voiced support for the U.S. and Israel and other Gulf state allies to “defend their sovereignty and dismantle the clerical military dictatorship of Iran,” forceful language that Sheila noted was lacking in remarks made by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“These strikes make America safer,” Sheila added, referring to the Iranian regime's labelling of the U.S. and Israel as the “Great Satan” and “Little Satan.” The attack “is not a war — it's a strike,” she continued, casting doubt on the likelihood of a prolonged conflict.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anand, meanwhile, told reporters how Canada was not notified of the strikes and that there was no intention to become involved. Anand also called for a diplomatic resolution.

“She thinks that you could negotiate with the world's largest state sponsor of terror,” Sheila said, contrasting the Liberal minister's point of view with the Conservative leader's statement.

Anand also “tried to rewrite history” with her remarks as well, noted the Rebel host. “She says we haven't had diplomatic relations with Iran in 15 years,” Sheila said, suggesting the Liberals were trying to subtly suggest they had ended diplomatic links with Iran.

“Well, actually, we ended the relationship with them in 2012, and it wasn't the Liberals that did it of course,” she said, recalling how former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper “threw out all of their diplomats.”