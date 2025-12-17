Conservatives commanding higher support than Liberals among all age groups except Boomers: poll

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to recent polling from Abacus Data showing the Conservatives leading the Liberals among all age groups except those over 60.

The data comes from a poll of 1,500 Canadian adults conducted by Abacus between December 5 and 9, 2025. It shows that while Canadians 60 and over appear to overwhelmingly favour the Carney Liberals, all other age brackets show more support for the Poilievre Conservatives.

More specifically, the polling shows that 53% of Canadians over the age of 60 support the Liberals, with only 31% of that age group supporting the Conservatives. In contrast, 48% of those aged 30-44 support the Conservatives while only 31% of that age group support the Liberals.

Lise commented on the findings, suggesting some Boomers are being influenced by mainstream media and are relatively shielded from the harms of Liberal policies.

"The 60 and over cohort here, this 53% that are leaning Liberal, are people that are insulated from the bad decisions of the Liberal government," she said. "And what I'm about to say, I'm not talking about the Blue Boomers, Ok, I'm not talking about the 31% Blue Boomers there," Lise continued.

"They're insulated from the bad decisions of the government and then they're being inundated with mainstream media that tells them they're doing everything right. And these Boomers love to be told they're being tough and they've got their elbows up," she said.

The polling further shows that men support the Conservatives by a margin of 43-41, with women leaning Liberal by the exact same margin.