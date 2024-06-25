Conservatives narrowly win St Paul's byelection

The Toronto Liberal stronghold riding was previously held by Liberals since 1993.

The byelection was triggered after the retirement of Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, the MP in the riding since 1997.

Financial and marketing specialist Conservative Don Stewart won the close race by 590 votes, edging out Liberal star candidate Leslie Church as vote counting wrapped up in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Church is a former chief of staff to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.



The Liberals sent a series of high profile MPs into the riding to support Church and stave off an embarrassment at the polls.

The strategy failed.

Bennett, The former mental health and addictions minister, was appointed in January as Canada's next ambassador to Denmark.

