Conservatives narrowly win St Paul's byelection

The byelection was triggered after the retirement of Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, the MP in the riding since 1997.

One hundred per cent of polls now reporting a win (preliminarily) for Conservative Don Stewart! Toronto-St. Paul's turns blue for the first time in over thirty years!

Financial and marketing specialist Conservative Don Stewart won the close race by 590 votes, edging out Liberal star candidate Leslie Church as vote counting wrapped up in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Church is a former chief of staff to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Liberals sent a series of high profile MPs into the riding to support Church and stave off an embarrassment at the polls.

Chrystia Freeland projects: Vote Liberal for Leslie Church in the Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection or you’re “cold, cruel & small!”

pic.twitter.com/V69JiUT2uB — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) June 24, 2024

The strategy failed.

Bennett, The former mental health and addictions minister, was appointed in January as Canada's next ambassador to Denmark.