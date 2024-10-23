Conservatives rake Liberal government for pushing misinformation at ethics committee

At the Commons ethics committee Tuesday afternoon during hearings dedicated to the impact of disinformation and misinformation on parliamentarians, Conservatives used their time to bring forward examples of the Liberal government pushing false information to deliberately or unwittingly mislead the public.

Micheal Barrett, MP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, read into the record an erroneous post to X by Trudeau's foreign affairs minister, Melanie Joly, accusing Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza.

The hospital was bombed accidentally by Hamas-linked terrorists; however, Joly's post remains undeleted.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo, representing Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo, questioned a witness invited to testify by Conservatives on the committee about how federal agencies spin and mislead the public about security failures.

Another example was from Jacob Suelzle, a correctional officer who told the committee he was worried about professional consequences for his testimony, said Correction Services Canada (CSC) is misinforming the public when the agency claims it eliminated gangs from prisons, nationwide.

CSC simply renamed “gangs” as “security threat groups” in 2015.