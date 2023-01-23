Controversial Canadian vet gets cancelled by Scotiabank

Remove Ads

Jeremy MacKenzie, the Nova Scotia founder of “Diagalon”, faces multiple charges in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia for firearms-related offences, assault and intimidation.

MacKenzie is his own worst enemy, whose years in uniform have left him with unchecked trauma. Trouble follows him. However, in Canada, convicted murderers, terrorists, rapists, child abusers and wife-beaters can use banks.

Convicted war criminal Omar Khadr and serial killer Karla Homolka are both able to open and maintain bank accounts in Canada.

MacKenzie has not been convicted of any of those crimes, and his current charges are still before the courts. Yet, he has been financially cancelled for what appear to be political reasons.

“Diagalon” is the make-believe country created by MacKenzie and his cohorts in the so-called “Plaid Army”, wherein North America is bisected diagonally based on political leanings.

The meme country and its “adherents” have become a bogeyman for the Liberals and the media, whose demand for white supremacists to be scared of exceeds the current Canadian supply.

The Liberals have called Diagalon members “accelerationists” in pursuit of an “ethnostate.”

De-banking Canadians for wrongthink, however, is not a new issue. Rebel News has previously been de-banked by Paypal.

Rebel News was also denied financing for a mortgage on a Calgary property by the Royal Bank of Canada for risks unrelated to finances.

MacKenzie has not yet had his day in court, but he has already been convicted of a low social credit score. The worst crime in Canada in 2023 is mocking Trudeau.

Censorship Canada Economy News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Stop The Censorship
  • By Ezra Levant

PETITION: Stop The Censorship

37,608 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.