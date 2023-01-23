Controversial Canadian vet gets cancelled by Scotiabank

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 37,608 signatures

Jeremy MacKenzie, the Nova Scotia founder of “Diagalon”, faces multiple charges in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia for firearms-related offences, assault and intimidation.

Absolutely disgusting @scotiabank doing the governments bidding.. Jeremy MacKenzie (Raging Dissident) has been debanked with no reasoning or appeals process. #boycottscotiabank #diagolon pic.twitter.com/TKQQY6hQHv — Chris Burke \\ Find Your Friends (@chriswtburke) January 20, 2023

MacKenzie is his own worst enemy, whose years in uniform have left him with unchecked trauma. Trouble follows him. However, in Canada, convicted murderers, terrorists, rapists, child abusers and wife-beaters can use banks.

Convicted war criminal Omar Khadr and serial killer Karla Homolka are both able to open and maintain bank accounts in Canada.

SFC Christopher Speer succumbed to his injuries August 7, 2002.



Trudeau will offer an apology to his killer, war criminal Omar Khadr. pic.twitter.com/W2jeU6Vx6a — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 4, 2017

MacKenzie has not been convicted of any of those crimes, and his current charges are still before the courts. Yet, he has been financially cancelled for what appear to be political reasons.

It seems Jeremy Mckenzie - a political dissident & criminally accused - has been debanked by @scotiabank. This is abhorrent. This is unconscionable. This is Canada @joerogan @TuckerCarlson. This is nothing less than pure political persecution. #Chinada pic.twitter.com/HqYUS5l0Ht — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 21, 2023

“Diagalon” is the make-believe country created by MacKenzie and his cohorts in the so-called “Plaid Army”, wherein North America is bisected diagonally based on political leanings.

Imaginary meme country is making an appearance today at the commission.



CSIS reports include that someone saw a Diagalon flag! Then Diagalon adherents (adherents of a meme country???) pinned comments about the convoy on social media! — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 21, 2022

The meme country and its “adherents” have become a bogeyman for the Liberals and the media, whose demand for white supremacists to be scared of exceeds the current Canadian supply.

Mackenzie posing in front of the Diagalon flag he created. Mackenzie says the flag is easy to replicate pic.twitter.com/ypwzS1e1d1 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 4, 2022

The Liberals have called Diagalon members “accelerationists” in pursuit of an “ethnostate.”

Lol Diagalon was created as a joke to troll the alt left. Literally a joke.. their flag was created in Microsoft paint hahah. https://t.co/wiKwElEkcg — Ryan M 💎 (@inthe250_) August 16, 2022

De-banking Canadians for wrongthink, however, is not a new issue. Rebel News has previously been de-banked by Paypal.

PayPal, the giant in online credit card processing, just cut off Rebel News. No warnings, no explanations, just terminated the service. A six year business relationship, with no issues, ended. @EzraLevant has the details: https://t.co/tQijVzQsLr pic.twitter.com/0fmabOLVtg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2021

Rebel News was also denied financing for a mortgage on a Calgary property by the Royal Bank of Canada for risks unrelated to finances.

WHISTLEBLOWER: Royal Bank has a blacklist — no mortgages for conservatives with “strong opinions"



We're crowdfunding the building! Go to https://t.co/5KbFH1W6Go to chip in. pic.twitter.com/m6gsiuQTIY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 29, 2021

MacKenzie has not yet had his day in court, but he has already been convicted of a low social credit score. The worst crime in Canada in 2023 is mocking Trudeau.