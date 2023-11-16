Controversial Chilliwack school trustee Carin Bondar sues Barry Neufeld over 'strip tease artist' comment

TikTok / carinbondar and Nanaimo News NOW

Another legal battle connected to Chilliwack School District 33 is in the Supreme Court this week, and submissions heard during the hearing thus far would make you cover your little ones' ears.

The board's vice chair, Carin Bondar, an instructor with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), who calls herself a biologist with a twist, is suing her former colleague Barry Neufeld for comments he made during a "power hour" Zoom session put on by Action 4 Canada in September of last year.

1. Currently in the Supreme Court in Chilliwack to cover an interesting defamation case for those concerned about the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools.



Chilliwack School district 33’s Vice Chair, Carin Bondar, is suing former SD33 trustee Barry Neufeld. pic.twitter.com/axRc2KBZSg — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 15, 2023

Approximately 24 minutes into the power hour, Neufeld can be heard discussing candidates who ran for Chilliwack trustee seats in a former byelection, which includes Bondar and Parents' Choice BC candidate Richard Procee.

"Richard Procee ran against that striptease artist in the byelection four years ago," Neufeld stated in the Zoom meeting. A comment seemingly connected to some of the sexually-explicit online content involving Bondar, including an 'Orgasms do evolve' video publicly available on Bondar’s YouTube channel.

22. Jaffe: Would be cherry picking to show you licking the sledge hammer?



Bondar: Yes.



Jaffe: Would be cherry picking to show you performing fellatio on microscope?



Bondar: I just completely disagree with your characterization of that? pic.twitter.com/lw2LEMZDnk — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 16, 2023

In the YouTube video, which was published in 2014, Bondar can be seen swinging naked on a wrecking ball, performing explicit acts with a sledgehammer, and slowly licking a microscope.

Despite winning her seat in the last election and admitting in court that she has experienced no professional consequences at UFV since the Power Hour took place, Bondar claims Neufeld’s "strip-tease artist" remark has caused her harm and is a misinterpretation of the piece of media she put out, which she believes is educational.

Rebel News was on site yesterday while counsel for Neufeld, Paul Jaffe, began cross-examining Bondar.

You can click here to read some of the highlights of what was said during the hearing, which is expected to continue until the beginning of next week.

A full report, including an interview with Jaffe and Rebel News questioning Bondar, is coming soon at StopClassroomGrooming.com.