Controversial language law Bill 96 is 'destructive' and 'punishing' say protesters

I was recently on the ground at Dorchester Square, where many Quebecers gathered to protest the province’s contentious language law, Bill 96. Enacted by François Legault’s CAQ government, the law aims to bolster the use of French in Quebec — but critics say it comes at a steep cost.

Protesters are especially outraged by the recent $30 million fine levied against LaSalle College for enrolling too many students in its English language programs over the past two academic years. “That’s something the college simply cannot afford to pay,” said one protester. “They already had accepted a certain number of international students... the government didn’t give them enough time to conform with the law.”

Another demonstrator said, “We’re all here today because the CAQ government has now passed laws that seem intended to destroy bilingual institutions... openly using the notwithstanding clause to introduce measures that violate Canadian and international human rights standards.”

For many, Bill 96 represents more than language control. “It does nothing good. It doesn’t promote French,” said one speaker. “It only punishes English.” Another added, “We all pay the same taxes, but we don’t get back the same rights... there should not be discrimination.”

Critics point to deeper issues: “I think he (François Legault) wanted to create a distraction... like Donald Trump does,” said one attendee, arguing Legault uses division to score political points.

Perhaps the most biting line came from a longtime observer: “The inspectors from the language police... can take your phone, your computers — no warrant needed. That’s outrageous.”

As chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, Bill 96 has got to go!” echoed through the square, protesters vowed to continue resisting what they see as an attack on Quebec’s diversity — not a defence of its identity.