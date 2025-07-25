Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk speaks out after being DEBANKED by RBC

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Eva Chipiuk joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss her experience being debanked by RBC earlier this week.

Chipiuk, a lawyer who represented Freedom Convoy protesters in 2022 and cross-examined Justin Trudeau during the Public Order Emergency Commission, shared a letter from RBC on her social media detailing her account closures.

"After careful consideration, we regretfully advise you that the recent activity in your accounts is outside RBC's client risk appetite, and consequently we are no longer in a position to continue our banking relationship with you," the letter reads in part.

Well, I wasn’t expecting this, @RBC.



Welcome to Canada, where tyranny has great customer service. pic.twitter.com/yQI8QUs8pj — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) July 23, 2025

Chipiuk commented on her reaction to receiving the debanking letter from RBC. "To be perfectly honest, I'm still in a bit of shock. I opened the letter not expecting that, and so I was taken aback, honestly didn't know what to do," she said.

"Then I decided to post it, and clearly its taken on a life of its own. What I just want to highlight right from the start is just how many people said they had similar experiences, which really causes me pause and concern," added Chipiuk.

The former convoy lawyer also discussed previous negative experiences she's had while banking with RBC. "I was always met with this disdain and I don't know where that came from, but it was always unpleasant," she said.

"I had to fight and advocate for myself, which I'm fine doing obviously, but I don't expect it when it's my own money and my bank and I thought we had a contract that I'm the customer and we have this equal relationship."

Chipiuk explained that the final straw appears to have been two Bitcoin transactions that caused her account to be frozen. "I actually was at a Bitcoin conference in Calgary and was inspired to buy a bit more Bitcoin. I made two transactions in a row in two days, and on the second one the bank froze my bank account without notifying me," she said.

Chipiuk noted that she received the official letter announcing the bank's move to cut her off from its services only weeks after the Bitcoin transactions.

