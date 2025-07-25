Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk speaks out after being DEBANKED by RBC

RBC informed Chipiuk earlier this week that she will no longer be allowed to use its banking services.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   July 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Eva Chipiuk joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss her experience being debanked by RBC earlier this week.

Chipiuk, a lawyer who represented Freedom Convoy protesters in 2022 and cross-examined Justin Trudeau during the Public Order Emergency Commission, shared a letter from RBC on her social media detailing her account closures.

"After careful consideration, we regretfully advise you that the recent activity in your accounts is outside RBC's client risk appetite, and consequently we are no longer in a position to continue our banking relationship with you," the letter reads in part.

Chipiuk commented on her reaction to receiving the debanking letter from RBC. "To be perfectly honest, I'm still in a bit of shock. I opened the letter not expecting that, and so I was taken aback, honestly didn't know what to do," she said.

"Then I decided to post it, and clearly its taken on a life of its own. What I just want to highlight right from the start is just how many people said they had similar experiences, which really causes me pause and concern," added Chipiuk.

The former convoy lawyer also discussed previous negative experiences she's had while banking with RBC. "I was always met with this disdain and I don't know where that came from, but it was always unpleasant," she said.

"I had to fight and advocate for myself, which I'm fine doing obviously, but I don't expect it when it's my own money and my bank and I thought we had a contract that I'm the customer and we have this equal relationship."

Chipiuk explained that the final straw appears to have been two Bitcoin transactions that caused her account to be frozen. "I actually was at a Bitcoin conference in Calgary and was inspired to buy a bit more Bitcoin. I made two transactions in a row in two days, and on the second one the bank froze my bank account without notifying me," she said.

Chipiuk noted that she received the official letter announcing the bank's move to cut her off from its services only weeks after the Bitcoin transactions.

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against the Liberal government's draconian censorship regime!

Latest News

The Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken. Rebel News has fought censorship in courts across Canada, spending over $500,000 on free speech lawyers this year alone. To protect freedom of speech, we’re ready to challenge this law the moment it passes. If you believe in standing up to this censorship, please chip in to our legal defence fund and join the 75,000+ Canadians who have signed our petition. We have to fight this — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-25 19:28:36 -0400
    Big banks are slaves to the Liberal government. Would they debank a hard leftist political group? We know the answer.
  • susan gerbes
    commented 2025-07-25 18:54:32 -0400
    The sound bite at around 3:40 with Eva Chipiuk, is astounding!!! The banks told the government what to call the protesters, what to do….unbelievable!! Makes me want to take my money and hide it under a mattress….well, with Carnage, my money is shrinking and I will be able to do that no problem!!!!
  • susan gerbes
    commented 2025-07-25 18:44:26 -0400
    Re Eva and her RBC adventure….I propose that EVERY RBC client withdraw their money immediately….go elsewhere where your views won’t be weaponized