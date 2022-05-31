Convoy-style freedom protests still taking place in Quebec

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke with Rebel News Quebec journalist Alexa Lavoie about her recent coverage of a convoy protest in Drummondville, Quebec to protest Premier François Legault.

Describing what happened this past weekend in Quebec, Alexa said:

During this weekend we had some convoy coming from a lot of places in the province of Quebec, who came into Drummondville, and people were protesting really peacefully. We saw police... police on motorbikes, police on bicycle and there were as well mounted police that were there. And we saw the squad of the Quebec police — so it was not the Drummondville police, it was the provincial police.

Responding, Ezra commented:

Well... thank God they didn't get as violent as Trudeau's police got in Ottawa. Well listen, that's very interesting and I'm glad that protest spirit has not died down. In some parts of North America, even in Canada, the protests have lost some of their energy because the lockdowns have relaxed — although of course there's still no flying or taking the train.

