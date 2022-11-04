BREAKING: Convoy supporting truckers charged in relation to Coutts blockade travel to Lethbridge

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in Lethbridge today to cover the court proceedings, including Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, who flew in from Toronto.

BREAKING: Convoy supporting truckers charged in relation to Coutts blockade heads to Lethbridge
Remove Ads

Trucks from Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Fort MacLeod and Calgary are converging on the Southern Alberta community to show solidarity with three men facing charges of mischief over $5000 for their role in the two-week-long border blockade.

This blockade was at the crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass Montana last January and February. Police blocked off streets leading into downtown Lethbridge near the courthouse three are set to appear. 

Rebel News chief videographer Abdusselam (Mocha) Bezirgan was on the scene near Lethbridge this morning. 

Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen are accused of being key organizers against the anti-COVID restriction demonstration, which saw hundreds of trucks, tractors and farm equipment, along with thousands of people who joined the protest blockade in Coutts and Milk River. 

The protest drew support on both sides of the border.

Locals donated food and time to help the Coutts blockaders.

Crown prosecutor Steven Johnson wants a maximum of 10 years in prison for the trio, five-and-a-half years longer than a recent sexual assault charge he tried.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in Lethbridge today to cover the court proceedings, including Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, who flew in from Toronto. 

To support the legal defence of Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen, please visit TruckerDefenceFund.com.

Check out below updated tweets from our Rebel team:

Alberta Canada news Trucker Defence Fund
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: Save The Truckers
  • By Sydney Fizzard

PETITION: Save The Truckers

40 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature
trucker trial ocp email redirect
  • By Sydney Fizzard

Email Premier Danielle Smith

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Premier Smith, asking her to grant Alex, George, and Marco lockdown amnesty.

send an email

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.