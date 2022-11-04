BREAKING: Convoy supporting truckers charged in relation to Coutts blockade travel to Lethbridge
Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in Lethbridge today to cover the court proceedings, including Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, who flew in from Toronto.
Trucks from Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Fort MacLeod and Calgary are converging on the Southern Alberta community to show solidarity with three men facing charges of mischief over $5000 for their role in the two-week-long border blockade.
This blockade was at the crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass Montana last January and February. Police blocked off streets leading into downtown Lethbridge near the courthouse three are set to appear.
Heavy police presence at the courthouse in Lethbridge, AB where a convoy of protesters are expected to arrive in support of the 3 men facing a possibility of 10 years in prison for being alleged key participants at the Coutts blockade.— Abdusselam Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) November 4, 2022
Follow @ezralevant & @sydfizzard for more.
Rebel News chief videographer Abdusselam (Mocha) Bezirgan was on the scene near Lethbridge this morning.
Hundreds of vehicles are on their way to Lethbridge Alberta in support of the three men facing trial, accused of being key participants in the Coutts blockade.— Abdusselam Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) November 4, 2022
Go to https://t.co/Z5y142ja5t to learn more and contribute to their legal fund. pic.twitter.com/UuiUzTykPb
A dozen of trucks have already gathered just outside of downtown Lethbridge, AB. More are expected to arrive in support of the 3 men facing trial for their alleged key involvement in the Coutts blockade.— Abdusselam Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) November 4, 2022
There is police in every corner, and cruiser are guarding the highway exit. pic.twitter.com/wCjhWFUHiG
Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen are accused of being key organizers against the anti-COVID restriction demonstration, which saw hundreds of trucks, tractors and farm equipment, along with thousands of people who joined the protest blockade in Coutts and Milk River.
Current Coutts blockade— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022
Current Coutts blockade— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 11, 2022
The protest drew support on both sides of the border.
The scene in Coutts right now, as supporters of the blockade ride in.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022
The scene in Coutts right now, as supporters of the blockade ride in.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022
Locals donated food and time to help the Coutts blockaders.
Dinner for the blockaders in Coutts tonight— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022
Dinner for the blockaders in Coutts tonight— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 12, 2022
Crown prosecutor Steven Johnson wants a maximum of 10 years in prison for the trio, five-and-a-half years longer than a recent sexual assault charge he tried.
WATCH: @EzraLevant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where every street corner has police vehicles, because a trucker convoy is headed to the city to show support for truckers being charged in connection to the Coutts blockade.
Three men who are being charged inside were completely peaceful, non-violent.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 4, 2022
Rebel is not only here to cover it journalistically, but we're going to crowdfund the legal defence for these three men.
Go to https://t.co/ykbTOmBo36 to learn more and contribute to their legal fund! pic.twitter.com/wZkPCKPQtE
- By Sydney Fizzard
