Convoys converge on Montreal to fight for parental rights

On Saturday, April 23, a Freedom Convoy initiated by the Freedom Fighters of Canada and Ottawa's 'Unifier,' left Coventry Road in Ottawa to make its way to Lafontaine Park in Montreal to support Quebecers in their fight against Bill 15.

This action, which involved people from all over Canada, aimed to show their support for Quebecers regarding the adoption of Bill 15. This law is a reform of the Youth Protection Act. In this reform, the rights of the child come before the maternal family, thereby removing parental rights if the government sees the need.

The convoy of about 140 trucks and cars, according to Montreal police, ended its journey at Lafontaine Park, where several speeches were made.

At about 4:00 p.m., the demonstrators began a march through the streets of Montreal. Another convoy is planned for Ottawa next weekend, so let's see how that will turn out!

Le samedi, 23 avril dernier, un convoi de la liberté initié par les 'Freedom Fighters of Canada' et le groupe 'Unifier' est parti de “Coventry road” à Ottawa afin de se rendre au parc Lafontaine à Montréal pour appuyer les Québécois dans leur combat contre la loi 15.

Cette action, qui impliquait des personnes provenant de partout au Canada, visait à démontrer leur soutien aux Québécois par rapport à l’adoption du projet de loi 15. Cette loi est une réforme de la Loi sur la protection de la jeunesse. Dans cette réforme, le droit de l’enfant passe avant sa famille maternelle, retirant de ce fait les droits parentaux si le gouvernement en voit le besoin.

Le convoi d’environ 140 camions et automobiles, selon la police de Montréal, a terminé son parcours au parc Lafontaine, où plusieurs discours ont été faits.

Vers environ 16h, les manifestants ont entamé une marche dans les rues de Montréal. Un autre convoi est planifié à Ottawa pour la fin de semaine prochaine, voyons voir comment cela se déroulera!