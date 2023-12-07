REALITY CHECK: COP28 president says there's no science that justifies getting rid of fossil fuels

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 6, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science to discuss what's unfolding in the United Arab Emirates during the annual climate summit and what it means for you.

Michelle brought up a recent story involving the president of the conference, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, saying that phasing out fossil fuels would put the world "back into caves." Al Jaber also said that there is "no science" behind the demands to get rid of fossil fuels.

Sheila and Michelle discussed the reality check of Al Jaber's remarks, in the context of the conference's presence in Dubai. "It's like a city of the future," Sheila said, "with bullet trains, and massive buildings and glass everywhere. And it is only made possible through the opulence and wealth and reliable energy of fossil fuels."

"I don't know what the UN thought they were going to get, going to this benevolent dictatorship of the UAE and thinking, 'these people are totally going to adopt our ways of the future,'" she continued.