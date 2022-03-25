Coronavirus Act officially expires in England

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

At midnight on the 25 March, the Coronavirus Act of 2020 officially expired in England. The legislation was designed to temporarily use government emergency powers to change and bypass other laws and legislation to “combat coronavirus to stop the spread of the virus.”

Key provisions included:

Postponement of elections, referendums, recall petitions, and canvass

Control of events, gatherings, and the use of premises

Power to suspend port operations

NHS pension schemes: suspension of restrictions on return to work

Temporary closure of educational institutions and childcare premises.

Extension of time limits for the retention of fingerprints and DNA profiles

Suspension: transportation, storage and disposal of dead bodies

With the impacts of lockdowns, school closings, small businesses shutdowns, economic turmoil, tax burdens and the rising cost of living, with the Resolution Foundation think tank even warning that Britain faces a cost-of-living "catastrophe” in 2022. It's safe to say many citizens from the U.K. have been left wondering whether this act of legislation was worth the cost.

Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer of England and an adviser to the U.K. government, warned earlier this week of the damages caused to children by broad public health restrictions.

A memento to the madness between that took place between 2020 and 2022, Rebel News set up a campaign called “Fight The Fines” where we would crowdfund top lawyers in the U.K. to help ordinary people at no cost to them, push back against the unjust tyranny from this government.

You can watch and reflect on the stories, like the one above, by clicking here.

Meanwhile, in Wales and Scotland, the Coronavirus Act has been extended to September, with the Welsh and the Scottish governments retaining additional powers for a further six months in case a “new variant evades the vaccine.”

