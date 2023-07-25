Corporate sports is more concerned with ESG scores than scores on the field

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the trend of woke politics infecting sports culture. "It is no longer a [sphere] for escapism because the corporatists running professional sports, for example, are seemingly more concerned with their ESG scores than they are with the score on the field," he said.

One of the most recent examples involved former Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, who was let go by the team after he reposted a video calling for boycotts of brands like Bud Light and Target. Bass was first forced to apologize for his post, which he said was “hurtful to the Pride community.” But he then later told reporters, “I stand by my personal beliefs... everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people.”

The Jays ended up cutting Bass entirely, saying that it was a result of his performance during the season. "We imagine the ball club owned by Uber Woke Rogers decided that that Bass was too much of a deplorable basket case, and it was best that he throw baseballs elsewhere unless the spirit unicorns up in the cheap seats remained triggered by the man's very presence on the team," said David.

But not only did Bass end up losing his job amid this controversy, the team appears to be pretending he never was on their roster in the first place. Since he's been released, it's nearly impossible now to get a Bass 52 jersey, as staff at the Rogers Centre made clear. "The Blue Jays continue to conduct a vendetta against Anthony Bass simply for expression an opinion that the lunatic fringe takes exception to," David said.

