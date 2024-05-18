Corrections Service Canada has downgraded 3600 prisoners to lower-level security

Since 2016, there have been nearly 3600 cases of Corrections Service Canada overriding security issues and putting prisoners in lower-level security.

There is NO excuse for moving a serial killer like Paul Bernardo from a maximum security to a medium security prison, yet excuses are all the Liberals give Canadians. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/jAnkTQj9ae — Stephanie Kusie (@StephanieKusie) June 16, 2023

Recently, Canadian serial killer Paul Bernardo was found to have been living in a medium prison.

Recent reports indicate that Corrections officials were told to keep the transfer quiet. Global News reports that newly released documents show that Correctional Service Canada stopped Paul Bernardo from having his lawyer make a statement to the media as controversy swirled around the notorious killer’s transfer to a medium-security prison.

A recent inquiry into Corrections Service Canada (CSC), posed by Conservative MP Bev Shipley, asked for the total number of times CSC has overridden an inmate's security level in relation to the security level cut-off scores, broken down by year since 2016.

Records returned show 3563 cases of officials overriding security issues and putting prisoners in lower-level security.

Bernardo isn't alone in his special treatment.

The data tabled in the House of Commons also noted lower security placements for 199 inmates legally classified as dangerous offenders, 223 classified as high-profile offenders, and 115 multiple murders.