Count Dankula talks free speech, war and running for office

(LANGUAGE WARNING)

Count Dankula, a.k.a Mark Meechan is a comedian and Youtuber known for his comedy sketches and Absolute Mad Lads video series.

With over 900,000 subscribers to his main channel and more than 280,000 on his second channel, Electric Boogaloo, Mark often speaks about political issues important to him, such as free speech issues.

For today's report, I sat down with the man known as Count Dankula to discuss the state of free speech in the United Kingdom, more specifically in Scotland, from non-hate-crime incidents (with people receiving a knock on their door for posting spicy memes on social media), to Scottish National Party's desire to criminalize disagreements at the dinner table.

A journalist has been accused of a hate crime, after she misgendered a trans person on Twitter. Hate crimes have a maximum two-year prison sentence.

But with knife crimes soaring across the UK, should police be investigating incidents such as these?@SwainITV with more. pic.twitter.com/eyh1NJfT1W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 20, 2019

A case can be made that freedom of speech and expression as we know it is arguably dead in the United Kingdom, and a simple discussion on the actions our government has taken to clamp down on speech proves that.

You can see more work from Count Dankula on his YouTube channel.