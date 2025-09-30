Counter-protest groups turn up at Premier Smith's final 'Alberta Next' town hall

The province of Alberta has concluded its in-person Alberta Next Panel town hall-style events. Premier Danielle Smith established this series to evaluate Albertans' preferences on six topics, prior to referendum questions being finalized next year.

In 2026, Alberta is expected to host a variety of questions in a referendum style format. This will impact what approach the provincial government takes regarding certain subject manner.

Those six topics include federal transfers and equalization, the Alberta Pension Plan, constitutional changes, a provincial police force, immigration and tax collection.

A theme praised by many, but also contested, is Alberta's pursuit for further autonomy from the federal government — be it taking over services or having more authority over federal decisions impacting the province.

There were a few counter-protesters at the event, namely two 'Remain in Canada' petition advocates and a handful of communist youth. the 'Remain in Canada' protester was reluctant to speak with Rebel News but did answer a few questions.

The handful of communists staged themselves outside the main exit as attendees left, displaying some signage related to their cause.

Though optically politically opposite to Rebel News' in some regards, one did take the time to speak with us. Given the recent high-profile political assassination of Charlie Kirk and consequent designation of Antifa a terrorist organization in the United States, I thought it imperative to ask how this communist spokesperson felt regarding that incident.

Thankfully, this individual did not celebrate such actions as appropriate; however, you'll have to watch that interview above to decide whether his response was fully forthright.

"It was a good discussion this evening," Premier Smith told me after the event.

Having now concluded this provincewide town hall series, Smith says, “it was terrific.”

With the events focusing on what comes next for Alberta, we should soon see how the provincial government remolds itself to the feedback Albertans have provided.