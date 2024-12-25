Court admissions PROVE travel mandates are 'unscientific'

Carpay lauded court actions as a "good tool" for getting at the truth.

Rebel News
  |   December 25, 2024   |   News Analysis

When the government violated our freedoms, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms stood its ground for Canadians. 

Unfortunately, some of the cases they took have been grossly downplayed. Representing a plethora of interesting plaintiffs, who put together meticulous lawsuits, their attempts to depose government bureaucrats procured astonishing admissions.

Some were victorious, while others tabled "moot" arguments. Thousands of Canadians had their civil liberties violated for not being jabbed. 

You could not get on a plane, train or a ferry in this country if you resisted government tyranny.

"The silver lining ... is that because of the court actions, we got admissions from government officials saying there was no medical or scientific basis to support these travel mandates," said John Carpay, Justice Centre president.

"That's an admission we would have never received from the Prime Minister or any cabinet minister or any provincial premier at a news conference," he added.

Carpay lauded court actions as a "good tool" for getting at the truth. It showed how "pathetic, miserable and weak" the government's evidence was to substantiate their draconian lockdowns.

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-25 18:23:15 -0500
    I’m glad the COVID swindle is being proved to be a huge lie and propaganda exercise. And like any scam, it unravels under scrutiny. One component of scams is urgency. We were told that the virus was extremely dangerous to everybody. And a “cure” had to be found as soon as possible. Most of the world was shut down as a result of this big lie, unlike in past pandemics. Let’s never forget what happened and hold all responsible to account.