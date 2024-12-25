Court admissions PROVE travel mandates are 'unscientific'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

When the government violated our freedoms, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms stood its ground for Canadians.

Unfortunately, some of the cases they took have been grossly downplayed. Representing a plethora of interesting plaintiffs, who put together meticulous lawsuits, their attempts to depose government bureaucrats procured astonishing admissions.

Some were victorious, while others tabled "moot" arguments. Thousands of Canadians had their civil liberties violated for not being jabbed.

You could not get on a plane, train or a ferry in this country if you resisted government tyranny.

Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini spoke with John Carpay, president and founder of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada), to discuss the concerning rise in all-cause mortality amid crippling lockdowns.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgolini: https://t.co/deYHZXP9Fr pic.twitter.com/Fo6xyIBOLM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2022

"The silver lining ... is that because of the court actions, we got admissions from government officials saying there was no medical or scientific basis to support these travel mandates," said John Carpay, Justice Centre president.

"That's an admission we would have never received from the Prime Minister or any cabinet minister or any provincial premier at a news conference," he added.

Carpay lauded court actions as a "good tool" for getting at the truth. It showed how "pathetic, miserable and weak" the government's evidence was to substantiate their draconian lockdowns.