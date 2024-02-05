COURT REPORT: David Lametti’s lawyers made a shocking admission to me

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Friday afternoon was the latest Federal Court hearing in our lawsuit against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. Lametti was Trudeau’s chief law-maker, but he’s now a serial law-breaker.

According to the Federal Court, he broke the law by illegally invoking the Emergencies Act against the truckers. Then he broke the law again by trying to destroy his ministerial records on Twitter. (We caught him, sued him, and he has put it back up, at least temporarily).

So Friday was the second court hearing we’ve had in a week. And Lametti had two senior lawyers and four junior lawyers on the court’s Zoom hearing. That’s six people, all of whom are on the taxpayers' expense. Seems a bit crazy just to fight for Lametti’s right to destroy his Twitter feed, doesn’t it?

As you know, most of a Twitter feed is public. But there is also a private way of communicating with other Twitter users, through something called a DM — a direct message. It’s actually better than email or text messages in a way, because you can send a DM to anyone who follows you on Twitter — that’s tens of thousands of people, including many very powerful people.

Imagine all the people who would be following a Justice Minister: from cabinet ministers to judges to police chiefs. Everyone who’s anyone. And they would be DM’ing Lametti and he’d be DM’ing them back. And all of it is using government resources, on a verified government Twitter account.

But not a single one of those DMs has been released to the public. We’ve seen what Lametti sent by text message to his colleagues — he literally wanted the army to deploy a tank against the protesters.

Imagine what he said in his Twitter DMs. That’s my theory as to why he had six lawyers at our hearing on Friday. He’s absolutely terrified of his secret messages being disclosed, especially now that hundreds of Canadians are going to sue the government and Lametti for having their bank accounts illegally seized.

But in the middle of that hearing, one of Lametti’s lawyers said something shocking. He said that, even though we’re suing Lametti to stop him from deleting his records, Lametti is still in contact with government staff, directing them on which records to preserve — and which records not to preserve. I have no idea why Lametti’s lawyer admitted that. But he did.

When my lawyer Chad Williamson pointed out that shocking admission, the judge simply said that we have to rely on Lametti’s honour, as a lawyer, an “officer of the court”, and a former justice minister. As in: Lametti’s word is good enough.

But obviously it’s not good enough. The whole reason we’re in court right now is because Lametti already broke the law and we caught him. I think we’ve got a real chance to win this fight. But now I’m worried by the time we win, Lametti will have already instructed government staff to delete everything embarrassing. He really is a crook.

The next court hearing isn’t for more than a week. I’ll keep you posted on how it goes. Unlike Lametti, we can’t just take taxpayers' money to hire six lawyers. We have to crowdfund our battle from Canadians who care.

If you care about this fight, please help me out, by going to StopTheCoverUp.com and help us crowdfund this lawsuit. It’s shocking to me that no-one else is trying to stop Lametti — not the RCMP, not the Official Opposition, and no journalists.

They’re not even reporting on this. I think Lametti’s getting away with a crime in slow motion here. If you think so too, please click here to help me stop him.

This really is like Watergate. Except, instead of stealing records, it’s destroying records — records that could show Lametti’s deep and dark involvement in breaking the law. Please click here to help me crowdfund this fight. (Thanks.)