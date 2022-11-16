Coutts Blockade ‘key participant’ speaks on POEC

E-transfer (Canada):

After appearing as a witness for the Public Order Emergency Commission, Marco Van Huigenbos spoke with us about his testimony, and how he felt about the relevance Coutts had to the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau.

Marco, along with Alex Van Herk and George Janzen, could now face 10 years in prison after being charged with mischief over $5,000. These charges stem from the RCMP's allegation that the three were key participants of the Coutts blockade.

Their legal fees are being covered by Rebel News through TruckerDefenceFund.ca, which has crowdfunded Williamson Law to represent these three individuals.

You may recall, the Coutts blockade was the largest protest of COVID restrictions in the province, taking place at the international border crossing between Coutts, Alberta, and Sweet Grass, Montana. This took place between January 29th and February 15th of this year and started as a slow roll near the border crossing near the town of Coutts in support of the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

Marco was subpoenaed to appear as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission to speak on what relevance there was between the invocation of the Emergencies Act and events of the Coutts blockade. Evidently, many witnesses – and even legal counsel for the province of Alberta – have stated that this Emergencies Act was not needed, nor requested in relation to the Coutts blockade, yet still, witnesses are being presented to the commission to attest to the potential relationship between the two.

This event spontaneously turned into a blockade, which saw the lifting of covid and vaccine restrictions in Alberta and acted as a catalyst for the former Premier Jason Kenney's stepping down as the UCP leader.

RCMP said the three – Marco, Alex and George - were key participants of this event, which took place alongside countless demonstrations across Alberta. From small blockades across the province to the thousands who would show up in cities like Edmonton, Calgary, and numerous municipalities, decentralized protests against COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates were prevalent.

On October 7 we reported on the three’s Lethbridge Court appearance, which saw countless supporters arrive to stand in solidarity with those now charged. Notably, an irregularly large police presence greeted those in support of the peaceful demonstrators. The case was then adjourned until November 4, at which time we arrived to see that even more supporters had now come to support those charged.

As we found out from Chad Williamson, “the prosecutors have decided to proceed by indictment, which gives Mr. Van Herk, Mr. Janzen, and Mr. Van Huigenbos the right to be tried by a jury of their peers.” December 12 is expected to be the next court date, primarily for procedural matters.

As mentioned, Williamson Law is representing Alex, Marco, and George.