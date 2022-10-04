RCMP charge alleged 'key participants' of Coutts blockade with mischief

E-transfer (Canada):

The blockade peacefully protested against vaccination mandates that took place between January 29 and February 15 of this year. It saw restrictions ease and acted as a catalyst for Premier Jason Kenny's stepping down as UCP leader.

On September 16, the RCMP released an update on the blockade. This came with three new charges of mischief over $5,000, given to Alex, George and Marco. RCMP officials say these new charges stem from the three individuals allegedly being key participants in the blockade.

All three will appear at the Lethbridge courthouse on October 4, at which point we will find out more about the case made against them.

Previously, Alex was held at a Fort Macleod RCMP detachment, where he informed us that the Crown sought a no-communication condition with Marco, another of the individuals now charged with mischief over $5,000.

One of the three, Marco, is a Fort McCloud town councillor, who explains that though he received a charge of mischief, which does not hinder his ability to be a town councillor.

On October 4, Alex, George, and Marco will attend the Lethbridge courthouse to begin dealing with these new charges. We spoke with their legal counsel, Williamson Law, who have been assisting with bail considerations and will be assisting them further in court.

Crowdfunded donations from TruckerLawyer.ca are financing their legal defence. Williamson Law has informed us that their legal counsel will be “entering pleas of not guilty, making disclosure requests, and setting further court dates,” and added that the men are “presumed innocent in this important constitutional case.”

Very soon we'll find out more, and if you want to stay up to date with our latest coverage of the Coutts Blockade or donate to the legal defence of these three individuals, go to TruckerLawyer.ca.