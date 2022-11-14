Trial by jury expected for three men charged with mischief in relation to Coutts blockade

E-transfer (Canada):

After being charged with mischief over $5000 each, Alex, Marco, and George could now face 10 years in prison. This charge stems from the RCMP's allegation that the three were key participants of the Coutts blockade on September 16, 2022.

Their legal fees are being covered by Rebel News through TruckerDefenceFund.ca, which has crowdfunded Williamson Law to represent these three individuals through the generous donations of viewers like yourself.

You may recall, the Coutts blockade was the largest protest of COVID restrictions in the province, taking place at the international border crossing between Coutts, Alberta, and Sweet Grass, Montana. This took place between January 29th and February 15th of this year and started as a slow roll near the border crossing near the town of Coutts in support of the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

This event spontaneously turned into a blockade, which saw the lifting of covid and vaccine restrictions in Alberta and acted as a catalyst for the former Premier Jason Kenny's stepping down as the UCP leader.

RCMP said the three were key participants of this event, which took place alongside countless demonstrations across Alberta. From small blockades across the province to the thousands who would show up in cities like Edmonton, Calgary, and numerous municipalities, decentralized protests against COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates were prevalent.

On October 7 we reported on Alex, Marco, and George’s Lethbridge Court appearance, which saw countless supporters arrive to stand in solidarity with those now charged. Notably, an irregularly large police presence greeted those in support of the peaceful demonstrators. The case was then adjourned until November 4, at which time we arrived to see that even more supporters had now come to support those charged.

As we found out from Chad Williamson, “the prosecutors have decided to proceed by indictment, which gives Mr. Van Herk, Mr. Janzen, and Mr. Van Huigenbos the right to be tried by a jury of their peers.” December 12 is expected to be the next court date, primarily for procedural matters.

