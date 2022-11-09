Coutts Blockade witness to appear before Public Order Emergency Commission

E-transfer (Canada):

Marco Van Huigenbos was alleged by the RCMP to have been a ‘key participant’ in the Coutts Blockade, a peaceful protest of vaccine mandates which took place around January 29 to February 15 of this year. After being subpoenaed to appear, he now finds himself in Ottawa to speak to the relevance of the Coutts Blockade in relation to the invocation of the Emergencies Act by sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Along with the RCMP’s allegation that he was a ‘key participant’ of the blockade, he was charged with mischief over $5,000 in relation to said event, along with Alex Van Herk and George Janzen. All three men have their legal fees crowdfunded through Rebel News, who has hired Williamson Law to defend these three individuals vigorously in court. They could now face 10 years in prison for their alleged involvement in the peaceful protest which forced the lifting of many COVID restrictions in Alberta, and acted as a catalyst for the stepping down of former Premier Jason Kenney as the UCP leader. You can find that crowdfunding initiative at TruckerDefenceFund.ca.

Now Marco is expected to speak to the commission about what transpired in Coutts, and how this may relate to the supposed events which caused Justin Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act, formerly known as the War Measures Act. Protesters who were at the border during the blockade told us previously that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was not a reason for their departure, and the same was said by the Alberta government's legal counsel at the commission.

We also spoke to Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, who says – as one of the negotiators between RCMP and Coutts Blockade demonstrators – at no point did RCMP suggest to him that emergency measures were needed or necessary to handle Coutts Blockade demonstrations.