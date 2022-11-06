Prosecutorial misconduct continues as peaceful Coutts protesters face TEN YEARS in prison

E-transfer (Canada):

Premier Danielle Smith should grant three Alberta truckers who participated in the Coutts blockade amnesty from their mischief charges.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta, where three peaceful protesters in the Coutts trucker blockade from earlier this year are being prosecuted and facing up to 10 years in prison.

"I can only describe him as a man with a vendetta," Ezra said of Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston. "There was no violence, there were no weapons... this same prosecutor recently asked a judge for a 4.5 year sentence for a man convicted of a brutal rape."

"This is one of the reasons Jason Kenney is no longer premier," Ezra commented. "And yet, this legacy holdover, the prosecutorial deep state, continues! Even though the new premier, Danielle Smith, has apologized to those who were abused by the lockdowns and has said that she looks to review these out of control prosecutions."

To help fund the legal defence of the Coutts truckers, please donate at TruckerDefenceFund.com. You can also sign our petition to demand that Premier Danielle Smith grant these peaceful protesters amnesty.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.