Prosecutorial misconduct continues as peaceful Coutts protesters face TEN YEARS in prison
Ezra Levant was on the scene at the Alberta courthouse where the Crown is continuing its prosecution of three men involved in the Coutts trucker blockade earlier this year.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta, where three peaceful protesters in the Coutts trucker blockade from earlier this year are being prosecuted and facing up to 10 years in prison.
"I can only describe him as a man with a vendetta," Ezra said of Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston. "There was no violence, there were no weapons... this same prosecutor recently asked a judge for a 4.5 year sentence for a man convicted of a brutal rape."
"This is one of the reasons Jason Kenney is no longer premier," Ezra commented. "And yet, this legacy holdover, the prosecutorial deep state, continues! Even though the new premier, Danielle Smith, has apologized to those who were abused by the lockdowns and has said that she looks to review these out of control prosecutions."
- By Sydney Fizzard
