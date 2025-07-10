COVID injury payments tripled, reveals gov't data in late disclosure

Yesterday, new figures revealed that federal compensation for COVID vaccine-related deaths and injuries has almost tripled in two years. This information comes after managers of the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) quietly withheld scheduled payment reporting without reason.

Compensation figures reveal a substantial increase, with $18,140,998 paid to date, almost triple the $6,695,716 reported in 2023. These payments, as noted by Blacklock's, encompass medical and funeral expenses linked to vaccines administered on or after December 8, 2020.

Of 3,317 compensation claims, only 243 have been certified by a medical review board, according to federal data. Since December 1, the last reporting period, the program received an additional 257 claims for injuries and deaths, with only 24 approved.

Budgeted at $75 million, the program expected through 2027 is now acknowledged by managers to exceed its original budget, according to a December 17 health department memo.

"The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time," it states. The department has yet to estimate the shortfall or how many more millions are needed for growing claims.

The program aims to provide "fair and timely financial support" for those suffering serious, permanent injuries. A Global News investigation—and earlier reporting by Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini—uncovered that wasn't the case.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Liberal Health Minister expressed their intent to "find a solution that ensures a responsible use of funds and that people receive the support they need."

Vaccine injury claimants, like Meredith Klitzke, criticized the program’s bureaucratic hurdles and extensive paperwork for claim submission. The average time to assess a VISP claim is 12 to 18 months.

Rebel News exclusively reported that over 60% of the vaccine compensation program's budget went to OXARO, the administering consultancy firm (formerly Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consultancy Inc.).

Of the $50.6 million received by Oxaro Inc., $33.7 million was spent on program administrators.

To receive compensation, claimants must prove their injury was severe, life-threatening, or life-altering, requiring hospitalization and resulting in persistent disability, congenital malformation, or death.

The delayed disclosure, meant for June 1, 2025, follows a controversial Privy Council memo, which downplayed vaccine-related deaths and injuries to maintain public confidence.

The memo, Testing Behaviourally-Informed Messaging In Response To Severe Adverse Events Following Immunization, proposed "various messaging strategies," including manipulating statistics or making reassuring but misleading statements like "one in a million" chance.

Global News, for example, earlier dismissed and vilified doctors who exposed the state-backed, pharma-funded COVID narrative.

From the compiled data, one in 10,000 people experienced a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, though many more go unreported.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, senior medical advisor, stated that while COVID vaccine long-term effects are unknown, benefits outweigh "rare" potential risks. "That's why we continue to monitor it."

Dr. Theresa Tam, then-chief public health officer, in 2020 said she never believed the vaccine was 100 percent effective. "I was just trying to be realistic about communicating the fact it is not a magic solution," Tam said in a videoconference at Carleton University in Ottawa.

"We have never said the vaccine was going to be a hundred percent effective."

Tam resigned as chief public health officer on June 20, receiving the Order of Canada weeks later for her pandemic leadership.