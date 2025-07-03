Feds CONCEALED latest data on COVID jab injuries

Federal managers hid injury and death claims paid to recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine, following a 2021 Privy Council memo to downplay vaccine impacts.

The Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) skipped its June 1 deadline to update claims figures, a first since its 2021 launch. Managers offered no explanation and did not respond to inquiries by Blacklock’s.

The program aims to provide “fair and timely financial support” for those suffering serious, permanent injuries. A Global News investigation — and earlier reporting by Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini — uncovered that wasn’t the case.

Global News claims that their "investigation" revealed a scandal clad Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) but in fact, all of this is my original reporting



A December 17 health department memo revealed the $75 million vaccine injury program exceeded its budget due to higher than anticipated claims.

“The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time,” the memo states. The department has yet to estimate the shortfall or how many more millions are needed for growing claims.

As of December 1, the program received 3,060 claims for injuries and deaths, with only 219 approved. Payouts totaled $16,574,972 for medical bills and funeral expenses linked to vaccines administered on or after December 8, 2020.

A five-month Global News probe alleges mismanagement of the vaccine injury program, with 30 claimants, former workers, and attorneys interviewed feeling angry, abandoned, uncared for, and abused.

EXCLUSIVE: @TamaraUgo looks at exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News which show how most of the funding allocated to Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program is being funnelled to a consulting firm, not victims of vaccine injuries.



The December memo revealed a troubling disparity between budgeted funds and the actual needs of families experiencing loss and medical hardship.

Vaccine injury claimants, like Meredith Klitzke, criticize the program’s bureaucratic hurdles and extensive paperwork for claim submission. The average time to assess a VISP claim is 12 to 18 months.

Rebel News exclusively reported that over 60% of the vaccine compensation program's budget went to OXARO, the administering consultancy firm (formerly Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consultancy Inc.).

Of the $50.6 million received by Oxaro Inc., $33.7 million was spent on program administrators.

Carrie Sakamoto, a Lethbridge mother of three, is suffering from permanent Bell's Palsy after being told in government & state broadcaster messaging that she was doing the "right thing" by following constant recommendations to receive a COVID vaccination.

To receive compensation, claimants must prove their injury was severe, life-threatening, or life-altering, requiring hospitalization and resulting in persistent disability, congenital malformation, or death.

From the compiled data, one in 10,000 people experienced a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Liberal Health Minister Marjorie Michel told Global News:

“These allegations are completely unacceptable. The VISP supports people who are vulnerable and need support. I’ve asked PHAC to find a solution that ensures a responsible use of funds and that people receive the support they need. All options are on the table.”

The senior Health Canada official who approved which COVID vaccines Canadians could take is admitting their surveillance of 'adverse events' — caused by the jab — fell short.



MORE: https://t.co/Cc7UidMUQt pic.twitter.com/FIC2onN9yc

A 2021 Privy Council memo, Testing Behaviourally-Informed Messaging In Response To Severe Adverse Events Following Immunization, advised downplaying vaccine-related deaths and injuries to maintain public confidence, leading to concealed updated figures.

The memo proposed "various messaging strategies" to bolster public confidence in the government's COVID-19 regulations, including manipulating statistics or making reassuring but misleading statements like “one in a million” chance.

Managers were advised to “identify winning communication strategies to maximize public confidence.”

Global News, who did not credit Rebel News on their VISP investigation, earlier dismissed and vilified doctors who exposed the state-backed, pharma-funded COVID narrative.