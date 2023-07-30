The fear campaign around COVID is mostly over, so it's time for something new: global boiling

The United Nations' Secretary-General, António Guterres, laid out the agenda quite clearly in a recent address. 

  By Rebel News
  July 30, 2023
  News Analysis

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the fearmongering that occurred in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, first with regards to the virus, and then with regards to the unvaccinated.

Ezra revisited some of the notorious statements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others that made it clear the strategy was to use fear to manipulate people into achieving public health — and often political — objectives.

"You know that China is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world, right?" Ezra asked. "I mean, by far. Is he talking about China?... He only flies in private jets. Is he going to stop? How about the UN — they love to meet in New York and Geneva and Berlin and the world's most amazing cities. Are they going to stop travelling and switch to Zoom?"

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

