COWARD: Jagmeet Singh dodges accountability from Rebel News
Singh's handler told reporter Sarah Stock 'We don't talk to Rebel News' as the NDP leader refused to answer questions about the motivation behind his continued backing of the failing Liberal government.
Today, Rebels Sarah Stock and Lincoln Jay attempted to speak to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following a press conference held at Gamble Park in East Toronto.
Like Prime Minister Trudeau, Singh demonstrated an anti-independent media policy by refusing to answer any Rebel News questions.
We asked him why he would not speak to Rebel News, considering Rebel viewership is rising and the state-funded CBC viewership is steadily declining.
‘We don’t talk to Rebel News’— Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 27, 2024
Watch NDP leader @theJagmeetSingh dodge accountability on backing the failing Liberal government amidst foreign interference & a cost of living crisis.
Does his pension matter more than the lives of Canadians?
Full report coming!… pic.twitter.com/pBRXCKF5M7
We also asked Singh why he continues to back the Trudeau Liberals amidst a cost of living crisis and foreign interference, and whether or not his continued support is tied to his $2.3 million pension that is only guaranteed with a delayed election.
Jagmeet Singh refuses to answer the questions that Canadians want to know.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) June 27, 2024
Does the NDP leader care about Canadians, or is he just focused on his pension?https://t.co/eE8BDzIq1Z pic.twitter.com/i4zOGgResh
Singh does not appear to have many active political supporters in Toronto, considering one attendee told us there were only eight in-person attendees including Singh and his team at the press conference, which was his first public address since last week's Liberal loss of the Toronto-St Paul riding.
With the Liberals collapsing in the polls, and a stunning Conservative upset in a Toronto Liberal stronghold, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will keep propping up Trudeau's struggling government.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 27, 2024
Does it have something to do with his pension?https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H pic.twitter.com/gQlDK1CFpO
His failure to answer questions appears to be representative of Singh's stance on Canadians who care about holding their representatives accountable through journalism.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.