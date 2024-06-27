COWARD: Jagmeet Singh dodges accountability from Rebel News

Today, Rebels Sarah Stock and Lincoln Jay attempted to speak to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following a press conference held at Gamble Park in East Toronto.

Like Prime Minister Trudeau, Singh demonstrated an anti-independent media policy by refusing to answer any Rebel News questions.

We asked him why he would not speak to Rebel News, considering Rebel viewership is rising and the state-funded CBC viewership is steadily declining.

‘We don’t talk to Rebel News’



Watch NDP leader @theJagmeetSingh dodge accountability on backing the failing Liberal government amidst foreign interference & a cost of living crisis.



Does his pension matter more than the lives of Canadians?



Full report coming!… pic.twitter.com/pBRXCKF5M7 — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 27, 2024

We also asked Singh why he continues to back the Trudeau Liberals amidst a cost of living crisis and foreign interference, and whether or not his continued support is tied to his $2.3 million pension that is only guaranteed with a delayed election.

Jagmeet Singh refuses to answer the questions that Canadians want to know.



Does the NDP leader care about Canadians, or is he just focused on his pension?https://t.co/eE8BDzIq1Z pic.twitter.com/i4zOGgResh — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) June 27, 2024

Singh does not appear to have many active political supporters in Toronto, considering one attendee told us there were only eight in-person attendees including Singh and his team at the press conference, which was his first public address since last week's Liberal loss of the Toronto-St Paul riding.

With the Liberals collapsing in the polls, and a stunning Conservative upset in a Toronto Liberal stronghold, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will keep propping up Trudeau's struggling government.



Does it have something to do with his pension?https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H pic.twitter.com/gQlDK1CFpO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 27, 2024

His failure to answer questions appears to be representative of Singh's stance on Canadians who care about holding their representatives accountable through journalism.