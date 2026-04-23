'Creating Nazis from scratch': Gavin McInnes on Southern Poverty Law Center indictment

Article by Rebel News staff.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is facing charges from the U.S. Department of Justice over claims the well-known civil rights group has been “not dismantling extremism but funding it.”

Statements from Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel suggested the SPLC was funnelling millions of dollars to those it purports to oppose, including the National Socialist Party of America and Ku Klux Klan.

The organization has since said it will “vigorously defend” itself from the charges.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Gavin McInnes, a former Rebel and frequent target of the SPLC, to weigh in on the indictment.

“It's a huge vindication,” Gavin said. “Their allegations had this massive ripple effect, where my wife's friends dumped her. My kid doesn't get into a baseball game. They vandalize my house; they have town meetings about me.”

But the indictment reveals “they were creating Nazis from scratch,” he said, asserting the SPLC “was living off this fake propaganda — and destroying lives in the process.”

The “demand for hate” far exceeds the natural supply, Ezra remarked, suggesting this goes far beyond a hoax and was “literally cultivating, through secret payments, the leadership of racist groups that either wouldn't have existed without the SPLC or wouldn't have been as effective.”

Unfortunately for the radical left, “all of the bad guys are not wearing MAGA hats; they're your friends,” Gavin said. “They hate that there's no MAGA hats at the antisemitic rallies.”