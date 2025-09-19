CRINGE: Men invade women's bathroom to support 'trans rights'

As if social media dance trends didn't contribute enough cringy content for the world to see, trans rights activists in the United Kingdom appear determined to test the limits of how much cringe a person can handle.

Following a ruling from the U.K. Supreme Court that declared those identifying as transgender must use bathrooms according to their biological gender, activists took to protesting.

One such protest served as the “daily cringe” on this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle.

In the clip shared to social media, biological men, dressed as women, danced and paraded around a women's bathroom while a bubblegum-pop style song about trans rights plays.

“I regret to inform you that the white boomers are out of control again,” said an exasperated Sheila Gunn Reid.

Imagine sending your young daughter to this washroom, opined Lise Merle. “What a truly disturbing overreach of women's boundaries,” she said.

“We don't behave like this in women's rooms, OK? This doesn't happen in women's rooms, and to think that this being openly celebrated, videoed, and then posted online as something that is normal, that is decent that is acceptable — is disgusting. I am so done with this.”