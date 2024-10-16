Cringeworthy Kamala Harris ad on 'masculinity' draws criticism

On Tuesday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid examined a controversial Kamala Harris campaign advertisement that attempted to tie true 'masculinity' with the Harris-Walz campaign.

The video features a number of men saying they are "man enough" to support Kamala Harris. The ad tries to demonstrate that even 'tough' guys should be proud of things like "being emotional" in front of their wives.

"This is like third-hand and fourth-hand hearsay of what a man might be if you asked a Liberal woman who had seen one out of the corner of her eye one time at the craft store. These are craft store men," said Gunn Reid.

"I swear to god that was made by the Trump campaign," she said.

Menzies also chimed in saying that he now believes Trump could win the US presidential election in a landslide. "That might be the final nail in the coffin," he said.

"I think the more closer we get to the November election, the more I have a gut feeling it could be a landslide for Trump," said Menzies.

"I judge that on the polls...but also it's the number of rats jumping a sinking ship. Last weekend...Saturday Night Live crucified Harris-Walz in a sketch," he added.

Recent polling shows Trump leading Harris by a small margin, however the race to the White House remains close with only 19 days until the election.