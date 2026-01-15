Critics question Carney's China trip as U.S. tensions continue

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Cory Morgan of the Western Standard discussed Mark Carney's visit to China this week as economic tension remains between Canada and the U.S.

Sheila pointed out that the Liberals appear to be avoiding engaging in meaningful discussions with Canada's largest trading partner, the U.S., as they meet with Chinese officials.

Morgan also chimed in, adding that what Carney is doing is even worse than just avoiding the U.S. as he is actively antagonizing President Trump.

"If anything, it's not even not dealing with our largest trading partner, but he's out there wooing one that he knows is going to antagonize the person in charge of our largest trading partner," he said.

"[Carney's] going to make it worse. He knows this. I don't know what the tactic is here. I think his goal is just to have us completely disconnected from the U.S. and be part of the EU and have our economy owned by China. It's just absurd," Morgan continued.

Conservative MP for Kitchener South—Hespeler, Matt Strauss, also condemned Carney's messaging on China and his trip to meet with Communist Party leaders.

"China is ruled by a communist dictatorship currently perpetrating genocide. This tweet is dark as hell," Strauss wrote, in response to Carney's social media post about Canada's 'prosperous' relationship with China.

Carney is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade and other issues of concern on Friday following his meetings with Premier Li Qiang and other leaders on Thursday.