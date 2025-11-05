Critics question Carney's economic prowess despite bold promises on infrastructure and trade

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a video of Mark Carney discussing how the Liberals intend on improving Canada's economy amid trade tensions with the U.S.

The prime minister recently shared a video message on X outlining how his government will build critical new infrastructure to unleash Canada's economic potential.

Carney asserted that Canada will become less reliant on the U.S. for trade while increasing foreign exports and slashing interprovincial trade barriers. "It's time to take control of our future," Carney declares in the ad.

"We'll become our own best customer," Carney continues.

This is our country, and we decide what happens next. pic.twitter.com/Z9yLhaigPF — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 1, 2025

Sheila questioned why Carney hasn't already taken action on these economic issues after being elected prime minister over six months ago.

"He's been in charge, it feels like forever but it also feels like yesterday that he got elected. And I think that's because nothing has been done," she said.

"They've literally done nothing. 'We're going to be our own best customers'. Ok, what have you done to tear down interprovincial trade barriers?" Sheila continued.

Lise also criticized Carney, noting the high number of lavish international trips the prime minister has taken early during his time in office.

"I'm sure that if Mark Carney weren't on the aristocratic, private jet global tour of photo ops, maybe he would have had time to address this," she said.

"Let's be real. That's not what Mark Carney is interested in. Mark Carney interested in travelling across the globe, showboating for his super uppity and fancy friends and ignoring the increasingly loud pleas of Canadians to do something about all of these issues," Lise added.

Despite Conservative pushback, Carney highlighted the "generational investments" in the Liberals' new budget on Tuesday. He claimed new infrastructure will spur Canada's economy forward and allow it to become an "energy superpower".