Cross country runner kicked from high school track meet despite COVID vax being recommended, not mandatory

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

All throughout the COVID-19 pandemonium, it has been well established that ventilation plays an important role in reducing the transmission of COVID19 indoors. The very definition of ventilation is literally the act of supplying a house or room continuously with fresh air. Which makes what happened to the Ashlea Fox and her son, Jack, a grade nine student within the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, even more egregious.

Having been pulled out of class by his principal, fourteen-year-old Jack was put on the spot where she demanded he verbally provide his vaccine status to her. Despite Jack requesting that the principal call his parents to have this private discussion, his principal refused and once again demanded Jack tell her his status. Feeling pressured and uncomfortable, Jack divulged that he did not meet the recommended definition of fully vaccinated.

Thereafter, Jack was informed by his principal that he was not allowed to participate in his Track and Field meet. Upset and missing school the next day, having been offered no alternatives to participate, Jack came to terms with the fact that he was no longer able to partake in his beloved extracurricular – an exclusively outdoor sport – for the remainder of the season.

In the interim, Ashlea learned that the guidance document given to the school board from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health dated September 21, 2021 didn’t actually mandate students being vaccinated. Rather, they strongly recommend them. The school board has gone above and beyond health unit recommendations and implemented an indiscriminate policy that undoubtedly harms children by effectively secluding them from the things they love and have missed over the last 20+ months.

When I reached out to the relevant school board employees seeking clarification, I received an e-mail response from Trustee Krista McConnell assuring me that the appropriate contacts would respond to me in timely manner. That response never came.

More evidence of indiscriminate policy being implemented on innocent children and youth, driven not by data or science, and no one seems to have the fortitude to back any of it up.