Crown corporations pocketed $190M in bonuses last fiscal year

Crown corporations received over $190 million in federal bonuses for the 2024-25 fiscal year, government records show.

“Bonuses are for when you do a good job, they shouldn’t be handed out like participation trophies,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll big bonus cheques each and every year for highly paid government executives."

Terrazzano criticized the government for issuing bonuses while accumulating tens of billions in debt annually.

Most federal departments saw over 90% of executives and managers receive bonuses



The majority of federal agencies are paying out bonuses to most managers and executives, with some agencies even paying out bonuses to every single manager.



Crown corporations paid $190.3 million in bonuses last fiscal year to executives and non-executives, according to the Taxpayers Federation.

The Business Development Bank of Canada paid over $60 million in bonuses, more than any other Crown corporation. Every executive received a bonus, averaging $216,000.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a failing Crown corporation, awarded $30.6 million in bonuses, with 99% of executives receiving an average of $42,900.

The corporation has repeatedly claimed it’s “driven by one goal: housing affordability for all” and was reluctant to disclose bonuses earlier this year.

The average bonus paid to housing executives ($83,000) with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation surpassed the average annual salary of Canadians ($64,800).



VIA Rail paid out $11 million in executive bonuses in 2024/25, with all executives receiving an average of $110,000. The company reported $385 million in operating losses last year, with the government providing $1.9 billion over five years to cover these losses.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank gave out $8.6 million in bonuses in 2024-25, with 83% of executives receiving an average of $197,000 each. The Parliamentary Budget Officer states the CIB is not expected to meet its disbursement goals in any sector by 2027-28.

A 2022 House of Commons committee report recommended abolishing the Infrastructure Bank. Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis's August 1 motion to do so was unsuccessful.

Canada Post and the National Capital Commission, among other Crown corporations, did not provide 2024-25 bonus records, stating they had "nothing to report."

Between 2015 and 2023, federal departments and agencies issued over $1.5 billion in bonuses to bureaucrats, despite consistently missing more than 50% of performance targets, as reported by the PBO.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is requiring Crown corporations to propose savings of up to 15% of their spending by 2028, according to media reports.

“The first thing on Carney’s chopping block should be taxpayer-funded bonuses,” Terrazzano said. “We need a culture change in Ottawa and that means the government must stop rewarding failure with taxpayers’ money.”