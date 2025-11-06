Crown appeals conviction of peaceful Convoy leader Chris Barber

The Crown has appealed Chris Barber's acquittal on intimidation charges and seeks to increase his sentence for mischief and other charges following the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced.

The Crown wants a tougher sentence for Barber, a trucker, asking the Court of Appeal to convict him of intimidation or order a new trial, replacing his 18-month conditional sentence.

Barber appealed his conditional sentence yesterday, arguing the judge misapplied mischief law and overlooked his cooperation. He states, “I did nothing unlawful, and I am appealing to clear my name and defend the right of Canadians to speak and protest peacefully.”

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey sentenced him to an 18-month conditional sentence on October 7, 2025, calling the 2022 Freedom Convoy a “on-violent protest” with “noblest of intent,” noting no property damage or intent to harm infrastructure, and violent crime in Ottawa fell during the three-week protest.

Barber cooperated with police, moved his truck, and encouraged calm, she acknowledged.

“Mr. Barber relied in good faith on police and court direction during the protest,” said constitutional lawyer Diane Magas. “The principles of fairness and justice require that citizens not be punished for following the advice of authorities,” she added.

A November decision looms on seizing and auctioning Barber's truck, “Big Red.” His legal team argues the truck, vital for his livelihood, wasn't involved in mischief. The Justice Centre funds Barber's defence, appeal, and efforts to prevent the truck's seizure.

After three weeks of protests in downtown Ottawa, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, to remove vehicles and freeze bank accounts.

The Department of Finance directed the RCMP to create a blacklist of protest supporters under anti-terrorism legislation, according to Blacklock’s, resulting in $7.8 million being frozen across hundreds of accounts, including cryptocurrency wallets.

Protesters were not charged with sedition, and the RCMP found no evidence of violent insurrection links, contradicting media reports and statements from Liberal parliamentarians.

After the ruling, Pierre Poilievre defended Barber and co-organizer Tamara Lich as “peaceful protesters” on October 8, condemning calls for their imprisonment. On September 27, he opposed seizing Barber's truck, “Big Red,” before sentencing, stating, “Enough. We need change.”

Perkins-McVey rejected the Crown's request for seven and eight-year prison sentences, citing concerns that harsh sentences could deter participation in political expression like protests.

Poilievre reiterated that Lich and Barber "peacefully protested" emergency measures deemed unreasonable by a 2024 federal court, a finding that contradicted a public inquiry's ruling that supported the government's use of the Emergencies Act.

“I wish Chris and Tamara a peaceful and happy life,” he added.