CSIS warns Canada's Arctic is 'attractive' and 'vulnerable' to foreign threats

The Arctic serves as an “attractive, strategic and vulnerable destination” for Canada's global adversaries, the country's spy agency is warning.

According to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), foreign nations looking to seize control of the region could develop resource extraction projects, increase shipping presence, build ports and potentially militarize the Arctic, the Canadian Press reports.

With a foothold established, adversaries could “generate substantial influence and interference opportunities,” cautions the intel agency.

CSIS points to the convergence of environment, critical infrastructure, economic activity and geopolitics as factors driving the vulnerability in the area. The assessment was obtained from an agency briefing note, “Issues & Vulnerabilities in Canada's Arctic,” which was dated April 2024 and was obtained through an access to information request by CP.

Canada's Arctic has become a point of contention in recent times, as President Donald Trump has asserted the U.S. is footing the bill for defence of the region.

Trump has also placed pressure on mineral rich and sparsely populated Greenland, a territory of Denmark, which also has access to the far north.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may even be why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heard saying in a hot mic recording on February 7. “They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also addressed the issue last month, where he said the nation's “safety, territory and trade with the U.S. requires we take back control” of the north during a press conference from Iqaluit.

“Regardless of the intent behind the potentially harmful activity to the Arctic and Northern Canada, repercussions could be devastating for Canada's northern and Arctic residents, ecosystem, assets and interests," the brief obtained by CP says.

Global powers like China and Russia, in addition to the U.S., are also keen on having access to the region, CSIS spokesperson Lindsay Sloane warned.

“CSIS continues to detect, deter and counter foreign interference activities by hostile states targeting the Arctic,” she said.