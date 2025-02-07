Trudeau backtracks on Trump, says talk of annexing Canada was serious

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught peddling fear on Friday, claiming Donald Trump is serious about annexing Canada.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may even be why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state. They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” Trudeau told business leaders behind closed doors.

“But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing,” he said earlier today.

LEAKED AUDIO: Trudeau warns business leaders at the Canada-U.S. economic summit that Donald Trump is serious about annexing Canada: "it is a real thing."

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago last month, then president-elect Donald Trump said he would use “economic force” — not military force — against Canada in trade disputes.

“You get rid of that artificially drawn [border] line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” Trump said at the time.

More recently, the president jokingly said Canada should join the United States to avoid tariffs altogether.

While Trump has frequently called on Canada to become part of the U.S., his comments were not made in the context of wanting Canadian resources, reported the Epoch Times. Trump told reporters weeks ago that he doesn’t need Canadian oil, cars, or lumber for that matter.

“What gains did we hear from Mr. Trudeau? None.”





LeBlanc, who was also at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trudeau and Trump last November 22, claimed the president was teasing the federal government. “It was, of course, on that issue in no way a serious comment.”

“We’ve been told for the last several months that these comments weren’t to be believed,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett told reporters on Friday.

“Now we find ourselves in a situation where they’re saying that this sudden crisis has emerged with respect to these comments that for months they’ve said weren’t to be taken seriously,” he continued.

Trump delayed tariffs on Canadian goods for 30 days this week, following last-minute phone calls with Trudeau, who pledged to appoint a “fentanyl czar” and implement a $1.3 billion border plan tabled by his ministers.

Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."





Meanwhile, Trudeau says Canada will never become the 51st state, in remarks to American media last month. “That's not going to happen,” he said at the time.

Though he praised Trump as a “very skillful negotiator” in comments to CNN, he later told MSNBC that Canadians should take Trump’s rhetoric seriously.

As recently as December, the prime minister called out “regressive forces” for not electing the first woman president in American history.

After proroguing Parliament on January 6, Trudeau took a more diplomatic approach to Trump, but that appears to have changed in the lead up to his final 30 days in office.

Trudeau responds to Trump's talk of using "economic force" to annex Canada. The PM says "Canadians define themselves a whole bunch of different ways" after infamously claiming Canada was the first post-national state.

"We're Canadian because we're not American, and that is not…"





Trudeau’s comments at the summit coincide with remarks by Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide who said Canadians should take the president’s remarks seriously.

The Arctic is going to be the “Great Game of the 21st century” that Canada cannot hope to defend alone from Russia and China, he said.

Should Canada leave its northern most borders uncontested, Trump will force them to take action, according to Bannon. It’s all about “hemispheric control,” he says.