WATCH: Trudeau struggles to define Canadian identity amid Trump's '51st state' jabs
For months, Trudeau failed to see the humour in Trump’s facetious 51st state remarks. Adding insult to injury, President-elect Donald Trump is more popular among Canadians than Trudeau himself.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had trouble differentiating between Canadians and Americans during two media interviews Thursday. “One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is, well, we’re not American.”
“Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian,” he said.
Trudeau twice reiterated that Canada would never become the 51st state. “That's not going to happen,” he told CNN, when asked about President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent jabs at his authority.
Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."
He calls President-elect Trump "a very skillful negotiator" and says he's using talk of annexation to distract from threats of 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada.
“There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau reiterated in a social media post. Elon Musk, a key Trump adviser, trolled the outgoing prime minister, claiming he was “not the Governor of Canada anymore.”
For months, Trudeau failed to see the humour in Trump’s facetious remarks. As recently as December, the prime minister called out “regressive forces” for not electing the first woman president in American history.
After proroguing Parliament on Monday, Trudeau took a more diplomatic approach.
“What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” he told Jake Tapper.
Stephen Colbert asks PM Trudeau what Canadians and Americans "fight over," with Trudeau saying fishing rights and lumber tariffs are "small issues that matter" before taking a jab at the U.S. health-care system.
During a well-received November dinner between Trump and Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, the latter took apparent offense with the president-elect’s humour.
Trudeau told MSNBC on Friday that he followed up the initial joke with a jab against Trump. “I started to suggest, well, maybe there could be a trade for Vermont or California for certain parts. [Trump] immediately decided that it was not that funny anymore, and we moved on to a different conversation.”
On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trudeau took aim at America’s health-care system as a key distinction between the allied countries. “It would be easier if you had universal health-care.”
“Canadians define themselves a whole bunch of ways, but one of the ways that we all use as shorthand is we're Canadian because we're not American—and that is not going to change.”
Trudeau lags behind Trump in positive impressions among Canadian respondents, at 26% to 23%, with a whopping 86% wanting a change in government.
MORE: https://t.co/IE6fstV6MA pic.twitter.com/pqxE2FTXCX
However, recent Abacus polling shows that Trump himself was more popular among Canadians than Trudeau, at 26% to 23%, respectively.
A Leger poll also shows that most Canadians agreed with the president-elect on border security. “Canada should take significant measures to increase border security,” it said.
On November 25, the incoming president threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years. A $1.3 billion border security package last month has not seemed to deter President-elect Trump.
Trudeau responds to Trump's talk of using "economic force" to annex Canada. The PM says "Canadians define themselves a whole bunch of different ways" after infamously claiming Canada was the first post-national state.
"We're Canadian because we're not American, and that is not…
Trump has since referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” The post follows him teasing Canada as the 51st state, following the promise of ruinous tariffs.
The president-elect then posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.” He also endorsed Wayne Gretzky as Trudeau’s successor.
“Trudeau himself is to blame!” said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. “If it takes Donald Trump to sort of spark our attention, so be it.”
“I think there's a way to respect ourselves,” he said, “to have some dignity, to defend our sovereignty, but also do a deal with this consummate deal maker."
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.