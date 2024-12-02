Trump, Trudeau meet at Mar-a-Lago to discuss fentanyl and illegal immigration

President-elect Donald Trump praised talks with Canada’s prime minister Friday as “very productive” as the next chapter of American-Canadian diplomacy begins.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-a-lago, his Florida estate, to discuss Canada’s porous border with the United States, following a contentious November 25 phone call between both leaders.

If Trudeau does not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods will be levied on January 20, 2025, Trump’s inauguration day. The move is expected to cripple Canada’s economy.

Pierre Poilievre reacts to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet with U.S. President-elect Trump.

As reported by the Epoch Times, Trudeau described the discussions as “excellent” after a week of scrambling to avoid a winter tariff war.

“One of the things that is really important to understand is that ... Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out,” Trudeau told reporters Saturday. “There’s no question about it.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo also took Trump’s tariff threat seriously, with a pledge to seek dialogue and cooperation with her American counterpart.

However, Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre did not share Trudeau’s optimism.

“Normally, when the prime minister goes to the United States to meet a president, they’re looking to make gains. What gains did we hear from Mr. Trudeau? None,” he told reporters Monday. “He’s just trying to limit losses.”

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.



Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.

"It was a good call. This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways."

While Trudeau and his government have pushed back on illegal immigration, noting less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada, Trump did not back down.

Nevertheless, they hope to resolve matters on the border through dialogue before inauguration day.

“I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, where we discussed … the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of illegal immigration,” the President-elect wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a prior post, Trump decried the “death and hardship” wrought upon American households. “Prime Minister Trudeau made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. families,” he said.

"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.

Last week, Trudeau reiterated that Canada addressed U.S. concerns in recent months by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets.

The Trudeau government has also pledged to add border security measures, with an emphasis on detecting illicit drugs, including enhanced inspections at ports of entry, detector dogs, and high-tech equipment.

“This is the consequence of having a weak prime minister who lost control,” Poilievre said. “He [Trudeau] lost control of immigration, crime and drugs,” added the Conservative leader.