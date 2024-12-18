Trudeau gov’t allocates $1.3 billion to address porous borders

The slumping Trudeau government has announced a $1.3 billion package to bolster border security after fielding criticism from the incoming Trump administration.

Canada’s Border Plan establishes a new North American task force targeting organized crime and synthetic drug trafficking, accompanied by 24/7 border surveillance, reported the Epoch Times.

“It's composed of five pillars,” Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, told reporters Tuesday evening. They include detecting fentanyl and its precursors, providing law enforcement with “significant” new tools, improving operational co-ordination, improving information sharing and minimizing illegal entries into the United States.

The Liberals' fall economic statement indicated that the funding will be allocated over six years. The new measures are aimed at avoiding a tariff war with the United States after President-elect Trump's threats. They have until January 20, 2025, Trump’s inauguration day, to address the border situation.

Liberal minister Dominic LeBlanc announces $1.3 billion in border security funding to stop "irregular" immigration and illegal drugs passing through the US border. The move comes after Trump threatened to place 25% tariffs on Canadian exports over border security concerns. pic.twitter.com/VqwkB8hGLS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2024

On November 26, Trudeau said Canada addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets.

Trudeau and his government also told Trump that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

If the Liberal government does not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods will be levied, crippling its economy.

LeBlanc appears convinced that his announcement will help Canada avoid a trade war with Trump, calling it an “important step” to showing Ottawa is taking border concerns seriously.

“Our new border plan … will secure our border against the flow of illegal drugs and ‘irregular migration’ while ensuring the free flow of people and goods that are at the core of North America's prosperity,” the minister said.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller tells illegal immigrants not to enter Canada during the winter months.



"Anyone entering Canada illegally, as we head into the coldest months... will, in almost all cases, render any asylum claim unsuccessful." pic.twitter.com/c2Fx3NqdiS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 18, 2024

As part of the border plan, Ottawa will use AI and imaging tools to tackle drug trafficking, especially fentanyl. In addition, a North American Joint Strike Force would target transnational crime, while the Department of Health will tackle their distribution channels.

Border agents will also be mandated to inspect suspicious exports, while security officials collect intelligence on transnational organized crime and fentanyl trafficking. There will be increased penalties for financial crimes and stronger measures against money laundering by smugglers and traffickers.

“Prime Minister Trudeau made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. families,” said Trump, following an eventful dinner at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate. Conversations with U.S. officials remain ongoing.

The plan also funds additional helicopters, drones, and surveillance towers to provide 24/7 monitoring between ports of entry, but fails to detail how many drones and helicopters will be employed.

“How many helicopters, how many drones? How many boots on the ground? That's the question,” said Tory leader Pierre Poilievre at a separate press conference.

Poilievre smacks down a question from the state broadcaster: "You ask a classically CBC question, which is how much money can you spend on a problem. That's the wrong question; that's exactly the question Trudeau has been asking for nine years." pic.twitter.com/eVxSGp4Lsi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2024

A reporter asked the Conservatives whether the funding will sufficiently address Canada’s porous borders. “What number would you put on it?” he asked Tuesday afternoon.

“Well, you ask a classic CBC question, which is how much money can you spend on a problem,” Poilievre replied. “That's the wrong question... We should not judge a program based on how expensive we can make it, we should judge it by what it can do.”

At a separate news conference, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the agency may rent helicopters initially while the measures are being implemented.

The RCMP intends to hire 150 new officers to increase border patrols, Duheme said, but recruitment and training will take time.