CTV apologizes for publishing malicious 'deepfake' of Pierre Poilievre

The other day, CTV ran a clip of Pierre Poilievre saying a certain sentence about why he was voting non-confidence in Trudeau. Except that, the sentence was not actually what he said. Although, it sure sounded like it, because it actually was his voice, and he actually did say those words, but he didn't say them in that sentence.

Yesterday’s so called “apology” from @CTVNews doesn’t cut it. This wasn’t a simple “misunderstanding”.



Until they explicitly acknowledge their malicious editing & omission of context to undermine @PierrePoilievre, Conservative MPs won’t engage with CTV News & its reporters. pic.twitter.com/6UbfdTo1hg — Sebastian Skamski (@Skamski) September 24, 2024

It was spliced together, literally taking a word here, a word there, and a word from here and putting them all together and making a new video that was handcrafted by CTV. Now that's not an accident. I know a little bit about video editing, it's the business I've been in for 10 years. That is very laborious work, it must have taken at least an hour, maybe more.

The thing about taking a word here and a word there from different moments in a conversation is that if you were to put it together as a video and time it so it sounded natural, you would see visually that it was out of order. So they hid those little splices by covering up his mouth or putting him out of the shot so that the audio and video wouldn't be out of sync. That was a deceptive tactic, very carefully done. It's impossible to do that except on purpose.

It was a deep fake, but it wasn't created by AI or artificial intelligence, it was created by CTV and their low intelligence pro-Liberal point of view. The purpose was obvious. It was to paint Pierre Poilievre as hostile to the Liberal dental care program, to make him look heartless or something.

CTV is not a tiny show, they have a lot of staff, unlike independent journalists. This must have been ordered by a boss, because it's so unusual. No journalist would do that as a matter of course. That's just a strange thing to do. It must have been supervised, and there must have been many hands and eyes on it to get the different footage to make the edits.

I'm sure that half a dozen people were involved, there was no misunderstanding here. In fact, they understood the assignment perfectly. There's no possible way this could have come about other than deliberately.

I'd like to know, either from Omar Sachedina or anyone else at CTV, what the alleged misunderstanding was. What was misunderstood? What were the instructions and who misunderstood whom?

I'd like to know, is there any proof of this misunderstanding? Or is that just a lie that CTV's PR department came up with? And by the way, are there any consequences to this lie?