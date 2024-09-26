Politician calls out the media party, two subsidized CTV journalists take the fall

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a subsidized broadcaster deceptively edits comments by Trudeau's chief opponent Pierre Poilievre. Two journalists took the fall Thursday.

CTV National News was caught deceptively editing comments by Poilievre earlier this week, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. The broadcaster called it "a misunderstanding during the editing process."

The Tory leader had told reporters: "It’s time to put forward a motion for a carbon tax election," but CTV quoted him as saying: "we need to put forward a motion" to eliminate dental care subsidies.

Yesterday’s so called “apology” from @CTVNews doesn’t cut it. This wasn’t a simple “misunderstanding”.



Until they explicitly acknowledge their malicious editing & omission of context to undermine @PierrePoilievre, Conservative MPs won’t engage with CTV News & its reporters. pic.twitter.com/6UbfdTo1hg — Sebastian Skamski (@Skamski) September 24, 2024

Conservative MP Luc Berthold called CTV’s conduct disgusting. "Seeing a television journalist taking parts of a sentence to put words in our leader’s mouth that he didn’t say is unacceptable," he said.

"CTV manipulated information," continued Berthold. "It is disgusting. I simply cannot comprehend that media haven’t denounced this," he added.

"I don’t understand how my Liberal colleagues haven’t denounced CTV in what they have done in misleading Canadians," said the MP. "It is unacceptable. We will always denounce this odious conduct."

Liberal House leader Karina Gould calls Poilievre a "fraudster" and "immature" for his call to axe the carbon tax and defund CBC "in a time of disinformation."



The Trudeau Liberals currently trail the Poilievre Conservatives by 20 points in polls.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aEnzMJj0sU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2024

The CTV retraction was not the first acknowledgement of inaccurate coverage of the Tory leader by a television network.

CBC News on January 15 pulled an inaccurate “fact check” that misrepresented Poilievre’s housing policy. “CBC’s video has been edited to remove inaccurate mortgage comparisons and clarify information,” management said at the time.

Since 2021, the Conservative Party has proposed to cut the CBC’s annual appropriation. On February 12, Poilievre said any future Conservative cabinet would also cut $595 million in media subsidies.

You'll find the @CTVNews apology for getting caught at the 14:40 time stamp right here: https://t.co/fgy1MqkLMX



Also saved for posterity below 👇 pic.twitter.com/ngCekgBlg4 — Mr. Surveillance 🍁 (@surveilz) September 24, 2024

The Tory leader has repeatedly criticized subsidized media as a cabinet scheme to “leverage news coverage in its favour.” Those publishers are not obliged to disclose the value of federal aid they pocket annually.

In a testy exchange with a reporter last April 13, the Tory MP did not hold back on questioning their ability to report impartially on the feds.

“Our Party does not support tax dollars for media outlets,” he said during a media scrum. “We wind up with biased media … who come here and articulate the Prime Minister’s Office talking points rather than delivering real news to the Canadian people.”

“We need a neutral and free media — not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party.”