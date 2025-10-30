CUPE Ontario president appears to strike independent journalist during far-left protest

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to shocking footage appearing to show CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn physically attacking a videographer during a demonstration in Toronto.

During a far-left counter-demonstration opposing a pro-Canada rally at Queen's Park over the weekend, Hahn can be seen on video getting into a physical altercation with independent journalist Caryma Sa'd's videographer.

It's unclear what sparked Hahn's apparent outrage from the footage. "Don't hit me! Don't hit me Fred!" the man filming the incident can he heard shouting.

WATCH:



CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn launches an unprovoked physical attack on my videographer, prompting other counter protesters to swarm him.



Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) board member Nigel Barriffe sings in the background:



“You fascists bound to lose.”



📸 Oct 25,… pic.twitter.com/IyiP2Mi3sb — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) October 25, 2025

Chants of "You Fascists Bound to Lose" can be heard in the video from demonstrators protesting alongside Hahn in Toronto.

Sheila shared her initial reaction to the video after seeing it for the first time earlier this week.

"So I watched this, and out of the corner of my eye I was like, 'Why is Rosie O'Donnell assaulting Caryma's videographer?' This is what happens when men get over-soyed," she said.

Hahn previously served as the Ontario vice-president of the national CUPE (not CUPE Ontario), before being voted out of the position after claims of antisemitism earlier this month.