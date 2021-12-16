Cyberattack steals personal info from everyone who had COVID test in Newfoundland
Did you take a COVID test in Newfoundland and Labrador? Congratulations, hackers have your personal information.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Nat Biase and Matt Brevner shared their reactions to a report that a cyberattack in Newfoundland and Labrador has stolen the personal data of everyone who took a COVID test in the Atlantic province.
Make sure to never miss when Rebel News goes live: click here to sign up for our email list.
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.