Cyberattack steals personal info from everyone who had COVID test in Newfoundland

Did you take a COVID test in Newfoundland and Labrador? Congratulations, hackers have your personal information.

  By Rebel News
  • December 16, 2021

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Nat Biase and Matt Brevner shared their reactions to a report that a cyberattack in Newfoundland and Labrador has stolen the personal data of everyone who took a COVID test in the Atlantic province.

  By Rebel News

