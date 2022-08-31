DAILY | Ezra's back! Trudeau finally defunds an antisemite; Canadian spy smuggles jihadi into Syria
Ezra Levant, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Former Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte asked Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland how fertilizer reductions will improve struggling food supplies
- Prior to Bexte questioning Freeland, an Alberta man was loudly critical of the minister — now the RCMP is investigating
- Prime Minister Trudeau says the rise in anger towards politicians is because of climate change and that it's time for responsible leadership
- Trudeau also apologized for federal funds going to a group that featured a noted antisemite as a senior consultant
- Shamima Begum, a British schoolgirl who joined the Islamic State in Syria, says she was smuggled by a Canadian intelligence agent
- Trudeau's government has finally pulled its funding from an organization after it was revealed a senior consultant was apparently a committed antisemite
- By Rebel News
