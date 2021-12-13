DAILY | Conservative politics heat up in the West, Canadians rise up in the East
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Brian Jean wins UCP nomination for by-election
- Grand Prairie Mall sings Oh Canada after a mother was kicked out
- New Brunswick demonstrations
- Hard to ignore this noise: New Brunswick protest
- Is Sudbury Ontario the craziest COVID jurisdiction in Canada?
- The Globe and Mail: Mixed-vax couples
- German police use measuring sticks to enforce social distancing in a public square
- Boris Johnson stirs up fears over Omicron
- British politicians vote 'no' on more COVID restrictions
